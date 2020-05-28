CANADA STOCKS-TSX treads water as rising U.S.-China tensions offset recovery hopes

May 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index struggled for direction on Thursday as investors weighed a slide in energy stocks and rising U.S.-China trade tensions against hopes of an economy recovery as countries reopened more businesses.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.48 points, or 0.03%, at 15,267.55.

* The energy sector dropped 2.5% as U.S. crude prices were down 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.3%, as the market awaited confirmation of industry data that showed a surprise increase in U.S. crude stocks.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2% as gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,723.7 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 94 issues were higher, while 134 issues declined for a 1.43-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 22.35 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Cineplex , which jumped 4.6% after the entertainment company said it expects to reopen all its cinemas in July as it secured an additional $110 million from lenders and a waiver on loan covenants to help it survive the pandemic crisis.

* Mining company Pan American Silver Corp was the second largest gainer, rising 4.5%.

* BRP Inc fell 9.3%, the most on the TSX, after the sport apparel maker reported its first quarter results.

* The second biggest decliner was methanol supplier Methanex Corp, down 4.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, down 0.3%, Sun Life Financial Inc, down 0.6%, and Imperial Oil Ltd, down 0.8%.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were five new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 34.54 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)