Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, taking a cue from global markets and a fall in energy stocks following a $2 drop in Brent crude price.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 192.14 points, or 1.25 percent, at 15,220.56. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)