CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as mining stocks gain on stronger bullion

(Updates prices, sectors)

July 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by strength in miners as concerns over the economic damage from surging Delta coronavirus cases and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields boosted bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1% as gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,824 an ounce.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.41 points, or 0.23%, at 19,771.86, rebounding from a two-month low in last session.

* Canadian home prices rose in June from the previous month, with widespread gains led by the national capital region of Ottawa-Gatineau, while the pace of annual gains accelerated for the 11th consecutive month, data showed.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were miners OceanaGold Corp and Eldorado Gold Corp which jumped 5.3% and 2.6% respectively.

* The energy sector was flat as U.S. crude prices were down 1.4% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3%.

* The financials sector gained 0.2%. The industrials sector rose 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 174 issues were higher, while 52 issues declined for a 3.35-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.55 million shares traded.

* Marine port service provider Westshore Terminals Investment Corp fell 2.6%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was pot producer Tilray Inc, down 2.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, Bombardier Inc and Baytex Energy Corp.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 13 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 31.82 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)