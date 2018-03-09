CANADA STOCKS-TSX up slightly as full-time jobs drop offset by oil, metals gains

TORONTO, March 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was marginally higher on Friday as a drop in full-time jobs and slower wage growth in February offset gains in oil and base metal prices.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was trading up 15.25 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,552.52 at 9:57 a.m. ET (1457 GMT), after opening 0.27 percent higher. It is on track to end the week 1.06 percent higher.

* The Canadian economy added 15,400 jobs in February after a big loss in January, but full-time positions shrank and wage growth decelerated.

* Detour Gold was the biggest gainer on the TSX, rising 5.9 percent, after reporting revenues and earnings that beat expectations.

* The 10 best performers on the index were dominated by energy and mining companies, including Baytex Energy Corp , NuVista Energy Ltd and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , which were lifted by strong earnings and higher oil and metal prices.

* Copper futures advanced nearly 1 percent to $6,901.50 a tonne, while U.S. oil futures rose 1.6 percent to $61.07 a barrel.

* Gold companies did not fare so well, with Tahoe Resources , Yamana Gold Inc and Klondex Mines Ltd among the 10 biggest decliners.

* Gold futures slipped 0.4 percent to $1,316.7 an ounce as risk appetite returned on receding fears of a trade war after the U.S. exempted Canada and Mexico from steel and aluminum import tariffs and said exceptions could also be made for other countries.

* The biggest decliner on the index was Enghouse Systems Ltd , which dropped 5 percent after reporting first-quarter profit that missed expectations after the bell on Thursday.

* The consumer cyclicals group was the sector with the most gains, rising 0.2 percent, while the telecommunications group posted the biggest declines, falling 0.2 percent.

* Bombardier Inc and Baytex were the most actively traded stocks on the index.

* There were 136 advancing issues and 105 declining ones. Nine were flat. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Jonathan Oatis )