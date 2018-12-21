CANADA STOCKS-TSX weakest since July; loonie hits 19-month low

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Toronto’s main stock index hovered around five-month lows on Friday, tracking a global sell-off and lower oil prices, while the Canadian dollar weakened to a 19-month low.

* At 10:15 a.m. ET (15:15 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.10 points, or 6.98 percent, at 14,141.23.

* The Canadian economy expanded by 0.3 percent in October from September, supported by strength in manufacturing, finance and insurance.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, led by declines in the energy sector, as oil prices fell to multi-month lows on Friday.

* The Canadian dollar weakened to a 19-month low against its U.S. counterpart due to the fall in global equities and oil prices.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, fell 0.2 percent as gold prices wobbled against a steady dollar.

* On the TSX, 104 issues were higher, while 136 issues declined for a 1.31-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 159.15 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Bombardier Inc, which jumped 4.1 percent after the company received additional orders for its Francilien trains, in a deal valued at about $378 million dollars.

* Maxar Technologies Ltd fell 7.1 percent, the most on the TSX, while Husky Energy Inc, down 3.4 percent, was the second biggest decliner.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Manulife Financial Corp and Enbridge Inc.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 25 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and 102 new lows, with total volume of 176.72 million shares. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh)