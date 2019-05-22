CANADA STOCKS-TSX weighed down by fears of a protracted trade war

May 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, with energy and mining stocks leading declines, as investors fled riskier assets on worries over a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

* At 9:49 a.m. ET (13:49 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 105.29 points, or 0.64%, at 16,321.18.

* Six of the index’s 11 major sectors were in the red, led by a 1.3 percent drop in the energy sector.

* U.S. crude prices were down 1.1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.6% after an increase in U.S. crude inventories and on demand concerns.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1%.

* Gold prices edged off two week lows hit in the previous session.

* Both, the financials sector and the industrials sector slipped 0.7%.

* On the TSX, 55 issues were higher, while 172 issues declined for a 3.13-to-1 ratio, with 20.46 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Cronos Group Inc, which jumped 2.8%, and Boralex Inc , which rose 1.8%.

* First Quantum Minerals fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was New Gold Inc, down 3.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were First Quantum Minerals, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc and Prometic Life Sciences Inc.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and 10 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were seven new 52-week highs and 21 new lows, with total volume of 35.72 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)