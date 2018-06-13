CANADA STOCKS - TSX dips 0.14 percent after U.S. Fed rate hike

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 23.16 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,265.82. * The biggest weight to the TSX loss was Suncor Energy with a drag of 5.35 index points. In turn, energy weighed by 18.7 points on the index. * Leading the index were Aecon Group Inc, up 3.7 percent, NovaGold Resources Inc, up 3.7 percent, and Precision Drilling Corp , higher by 3.7 percent. * Lagging shares were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, down 8.3 percent, Prometic Life Sciences Inc, down 7.1 percent, and Interfor Corp, lower by 5.0 percent. * On the TSX 79 issues advanced and 161 declined as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 16 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 168.1 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Canopy Growth Corp . * The TSX’s energy group fell 1.24 points, or 0.62 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.64 points, or 0.21 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.48 percent, or $0.32, to $66.68 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.99 percent, or $0.75, to $76.63 * The TSX is up 0.3 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)