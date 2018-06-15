CANADA STOCKS - TSX dips 0.09 percent, but higher for the week

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 14.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,314.42 but climbed 0.69 percent on the week, its second straight weekly gain. * The biggest contributor to the TSX loss was Toronto-Dominion Bank, pulling 7.6 points from the index. Energy was the heaviest sector drag, with 32.3 net points. * Leading the index were Canada Goose Holdings Inc, up 30 percent in the wake of its quarterly results, Paramount Resources Ltd, up 4 percent, and Prometic Life Sciences Inc, higher by 3.3 percent. * Lagging shares were Precision Drilling Corp, down 7.1 percent, First Majestic Silver Corp, down 5.8 percent, and Teck Resources Ltd, lower by 5.3 percent. * On the TSX 122 issues advanced and 121 declined as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 17 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 419.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Prometic Life Sciences Inc, Bombardier Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc. * The TSX’s energy group fell 2.98 points, or 1.51 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.38 percent, or $2.26, to $64.63 a barrel. Brent crude fell 3.56 percent, or $2.7, to $73.24 * The TSX is up 0.6 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)