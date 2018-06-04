CANADA STOCKS - TSX edges up 0.05 percent, buoyed by financials

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 8.70 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,052.24. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Royal Bank of Canada and financials were the top sector contributor. * Leading the index were NexGen Energy Ltd, up 9.1 percent, Hudson’s Bay Co, up 7.2 percent, and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, higher by 5.1 percent. * Lagging shares were Tahoe Resources Inc, down 7.1 percent, Raging River Exploration Inc, down 5.9 percent, and Cenovus Energy Inc, lower by 5.7 percent. * On the TSX 130 issues advanced and 114 declined as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 172.0 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc, Baytex Energy Corp and Canopy Growth Corp . * The TSX’s energy group fell 4.54 points, or 2.25 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.88 points, or 0.3 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.41 percent, or $0.92, to $64.89 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.86 percent, or $1.43, to $75.36 * The TSX is off 1 percent for the year. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)