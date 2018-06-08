CANADA STOCKS - TSX edges up 0.06 percent

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 9.91 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,202.69. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Royal Bank of Canada, up 0.49 percent, while financials was the top sector contributor, up 0.2 percent. * Leading the index were Enghouse Systems Ltd, up 8.1 percent, Transcontinental Inc, up 5.3 percent, and Dollarama Inc , higher by 3.5 percent. * Lagging shares were Nuvista Energy Ltd, down 4.6 percent, Birchcliff Energy Ltd, down 4.2 percent, and Prometic Life Sciences Inc, lower by 4.0 percent. * On the TSX 128 issues advanced and 114 declined as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 170.5 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Trican Well Service Ltd and Canopy Growth Corp. * The TSX’s energy group fell 1.45 points, or 0.72 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.60 points, or 0.2 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.47 percent, or $0.31, to $65.64 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.16 percent, or $0.9, to $76.42 * The TSX is flat for the year. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)