CANADA STOCKS - TSX edges up 0.05 percent, fueled by oil

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 8.85 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,192.78 points. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Suncor Energy , and energy was the top sector contributor, up 2.1 percent. * Leading the index were Birchcliff Energy Ltd, up 8.7 percent, Canadian Western Bank, up 8.5 percent, and Baytex Energy Corp , higher by 6.3 percent. * Lagging shares were Dollarama Inc, down 6.7 percent, Aphria Inc, down 5.7 percent, and NexGen Energy Ltd, lower by 4.4 percent. * On the TSX 121 issues advanced and 120 declined as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 22 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 200.6 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Aphria Inc and Canopy Growth Corp . * The TSX’s energy group rose 4.06 points, or 2.06 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.03 points, or 0.34 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.92 percent, or $1.24, to $65.97 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.55 percent, or $1.92, to $77.28 * The TSX is off 0.1 percent for the year. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)