CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.24 percent as oil selloff weighs on energy

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 37.95 points, or 0.24 percent, to 16,075.67, its fourth straight decline, as a drop in oil prices weighed on the energy sector. * The biggest contributor to the TSX loss was Suncor Energy with 15.95 net index points. Energy was the biggest sector drag with 140.09 net points. The index lost 0.5 percent on the week. * Leading the index were CAE Inc, up 5.2 percent, Hudson’s Bay Co, up 2.8 percent, and North West Company Inc , higher by 2.5 percent. * Lagging shares were MEG Energy Corp, down 6.5 percent, Precision Drilling Corp, down 5.1 percent, and Baytex Energy Corp, lower by 5.0 percent. * On the TSX 118 issues advanced and 126 declined as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 17 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 181.3 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp, Canopy Growth Corp and Crescent Point Energy Corp. * The TSX’s energy group fell 5.51 points, or 2.70 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.08 points, or 0.03 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 4.44 percent, or $3.14, to $67.57 a barrel. Brent crude fell 3.29 percent, or $2.59, to $76.2 * The TSX is off 0.8 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)