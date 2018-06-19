CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.41 pct, led by energy

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 67.10 points, or 0.41 percent, to 16,316.53. * The biggest contributor to the TSX loss was Enbridge, while the biggest sector drag was energy. * Leading the index were Canada Goose Holdings Inc, up 4.7 percent, Canopy Growth Corp, up 4.6 percent, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , higher by 4.5 percent. * Lagging shares were SSR Mining Inc, down 7.0 percent, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, down 5.1 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp, lower by 3.6 percent. * On the TSX 83 issues advanced and 154 declined as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 16 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 195.0 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Baytex Energy Corp and Bombardier Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 1.28 points, or 0.65 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.3 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.18 percent, or $0.78, to $65.07 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.35 percent, or $0.26, to $75.08 * The TSX is up 0.7 percent for the year. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)