CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.52 pct, pressured by energy

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 85.80 points, or 0.52 percent, to 16,335.15. * The biggest contributor to the TSX loss was Suncor Energy , and energy was the biggest drag among sectors. * Leading the index were Aphria Inc, up 5.4 percent, Canopy Growth Corp, up 5.3 percent, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , higher by 4.8 percent. * Lagging shares were Precision Drilling Corp, down 5.1 percent, Shopify Inc, down 4.7 percent, and Cenovus Energy Inc, lower by 4.6 percent. * On the TSX 85 issues advanced and 154 declined as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 12 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 196.6 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Aphria Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 3.95 points, or 1.99 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.37 points, or 0.12 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.03 percent, or $0.02, to $65.73 a barrel. Brent crude fell 2.21 percent, or $1.65, to $73.09 * The TSX is up 0.8 percent for the year. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)