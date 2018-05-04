CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises, energy sector leads

May 4 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 107.93 points, or 0.69 percent, to 15729.4. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Canadian National Railway with 11.68 net index points. Energy was the top sector contributor with 33.38 net points. * Leading the index were Martinrea International Inc, up 10.2 percent, Pason Systems Inc, up 9.4 percent, and Nevsun Resources Ltd, higher by 8.8 percent. * Lagging shares were Gildan Activewear Inc, down 5.2 percent, Altus Group Ltd, down 4.0 percent, and Enerflex Ltd, lower by 4.0 percent. * On the TSX 169 issues advanced and 74 declined as a 2.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 180.6 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp, Bombardier Inc and Manulife Financial Corp. * The TSX’s energy group rose 1.32 points, or 0.67 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.09 points, or 0.37 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.94 percent, or $1.33, to $69.77 a barrel * The TSX is off 3 percent for the year. (Editing by Alden Bentley)