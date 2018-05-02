CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises, oil up at $67.66 a barrel

May 2 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 9.00 points, or 0.06 percent, to 15627.93. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Toronto Dominion Bank with 6.82 net index points. Energy was the top sector contributor with 21.56 net points. * Leading the index were NexGen Energy Ltd, up 8.3 percent, Eldorado Gold Corp, up 7.5 percent, and Russel Metals Inc, higher by 5.8 percent. * Lagging shares were Maple Leaf Foods Inc, down 5.7 percent, Cineplex Inc, down 4.6 percent, and Home Capital Group Inc, lower by 4.2 percent. * On the TSX 143 issues advanced and 105 declined as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 207.5 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc. * The TSX’s energy group rose 2.15 points, or 1.08 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.65 points, or -0.22 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.61 percent, or $0.41, to $67.67 a barrel * The TSX is off 3.6 percent for the year. (Editing by Alden Bentley)