CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises on financials boost

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 79.23 points, or 0.50 percent, to 15,808.63. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Royal Bank of Canada with 9.76 net index points. Financials were the top sector contributor with 31.12 net points. * Leading the index were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, up 5.9 percent, Aphria Inc, up 5 percent, and MEG Energy Corp , higher by 4.1 percent. * Lagging shares were Dorel Industries Inc, down 7.3 percent, NovaGold Resources Inc, down 4.8 percent, and Element Fleet Management Corp, lower by 4.5 percent. * On the TSX 143 issues advanced and 102 declined as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and one new low, with total volume of 203.5 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Cenovus Energy Inc and Baytex Energy Corp . * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.41 point, or 0.21 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.71 points, or 0.58 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.24 percent, or $0.17, to $69.89 a barrel * The TSX is off 2.5 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)