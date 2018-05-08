CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises on Nutrien boost

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 34.08 points, or 0.22 percent, to 15,842.71. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Nutrien LTD with 7.82 net index points in the wake of its quarterly earnings late Tuesday. That helped boost materials sector as the top contributor with 13.76 net points. * Leading the index were Nevsun Resources Ltd, up 16.8 percent, IAMGOLD Corp, up 8.9 percent, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, higher by 8.9 percent. * Lagging shares were Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp , down 10.7 percent, WestJet Airlines Ltd, down 9.8 percent, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd , lower by 5.1 percent. * On the TSX 125 issues advanced and 121 declined as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 238.6 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc, Baytex Energy Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO. * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.01 points, or 0.01 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.60 points, or 0.2 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.48 percent, or $1.05, to $69.68 a barrel * The TSX is off 2.3 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)