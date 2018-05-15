CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.08 pct, extends winning streak

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 12.20 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,097.81. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Canadian National Railway Co, with 10.1 net index points. Industrials were the top sector contributor with 13 net points. * Leading the index were Element Fleet Management Corp, up 12.1 percent, Aphria Inc, up 7.5 percent, and Boyd Group Income Fund, higher by 4.8 percent. * Lagging shares were Semafo Inc, down 4.6 percent, Yamana Gold Inc, down 3.7 percent, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd, lower by 3.6 percent. * On the TSX 114 issues advanced and 129 declined as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 15 new highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 223.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Element Fleet Management Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Bombardier Inc. * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.04 points, or 0.02 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.72 points, or 0.24 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.28 percent to $71.16 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.03 percent to $78.21 * The TSX is off 0.7 percent for the year. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)