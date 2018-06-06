CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.38 percent, helped by materials

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 61.68 points, or 0.38 percent, to 16,183.93 points. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Nutrien and materials was the top sector contributor, up 1.7 percent. * Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc, up 12.4 percent, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, up 7.5 percent, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, higher by 7.1 percent. * Lagging shares were IAMGOLD Corp, down 3.9 percent, Empire Company Ltd, down 3.7 percent, and Dream Global REIT, lower by 3.1 percent. * On the TSX 136 issues advanced and 106 declined as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 184.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Aphria Inc and Canopy Growth Corp . * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.08 points, or 0.04 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.77 points, or 0.26 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.61 percent, or $0.4, to $65.12 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.61 percent, or $0.46, to $75.84 * The TSX is off 0.2 percent for the year. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)