CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.39 percent as materials climb

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 63.14 points, or 0.39 percent, to 16,328.96. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Enbridge Inc adding 6.9 points to the index. The materials sector was the top sector contributor with a 15.9 point contribution to the upside. * Leading performers in the index were CES Energy Solutions Corp, up 8.5 percent, Yamana Gold Inc, up 5.6 percent, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, higher by 3.8 percent. * Lagging shares were Prometic Life Sciences Inc, down 6.1 percent, TransAlta Renewables Inc , down 5.8 percent, and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd , lower by 5.2 percent. * On the TSX 154 issues advanced and 90 declined as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 164.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Yamana Gold Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Bombardier Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 0.95 points, or 0.48 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.27 points, or 0.09 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.5 percent, or $0.33, to $66.97 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.99 percent, or $0.76, to $75.98 * The TSX is up 0.7 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)