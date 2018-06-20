CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.64 pct, helped by energy

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 104.42 points, or 0.64 percent, to 16,420.95. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Toronto Dominion Bank, while the energy sector provided the biggest boost. * Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp, up 6.7 percent, MEG Energy Corp, up 6.4 percent, and Bombardier Inc, up by 5.5 percent. * Lagging shares were Great Canadian Gaming Corp, down 10.9 percent, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, down 5.0 percent, and Transcontinental Inc , lower by 3.9 percent. * On the TSX 144 issues advanced and 95 declined as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 22 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 214.0 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Bombardier Inc . * The TSX’s energy sector rose 2.75 points, or 1.41 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.49 points, or 0.49 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.29 percent, or $0.84, to $65.91 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.96 percent, or $0.72, to $74.36 * The TSX is up 1.3 percent for the year. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)