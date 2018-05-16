CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.06 pct, boosted by industrials

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 10.25 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,108.06. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Canadian National Railway with 13.3 net index points. The industrials sector was the top contributor with 9.8 net points. * Leading the index were CES Energy Solutions Corp, up 6.0 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 5 percent, and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, higher by 4.8 percent. * Lagging shares were Linamar Corp, down 5.9 percent, Prometic Life Sciences Inc, down 5.3 percent, and Aurora Cannabis Inc, lower by 4.2 percent. * On the TSX 119 issues advanced and 124 declined as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 196.7 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Baytex Energy Corp and Aphria Inc . * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.53 points, or 0.26 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.47 points, or 0.15 percent. * Brent crude rose 1.03 percent, or $0.81, to $79.24 * The TSX is off 0.6 percent for the year. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)