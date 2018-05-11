CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.15 percent for seventh straight gain

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 23.82 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,983.32, its seventh straight gain. The index rose 1.6 for the week, its best weekly performance since mid-February. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Enbridge with 10.9 net index points. Energy was the top sector contributor with 16.1 net points. * Leading the index were Great Canadian Gaming Corp, up 7.5 percent, MEG Energy Corp, up 5.6 percent, and SSR Mining Inc , higher by 4.3 percent. * Lagging shares were CES Energy Solutions Corp, down 9.7 percent, Torex Gold Resources Inc, down 8.3 percent, and Stars Group Inc , lower by 6.3 percent. * On the TSX 110 issues advanced and 135 declined as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 14 new highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 196.2 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were ECN Capital Corp, Enbridge Inc and Meg Energy Corp . * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.12 percent, or $0.8, to $70.56 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.57 percent, or $0.44, to $77.03 * The TSX is off 1.4 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)