FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 10, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.31 percent, lifted by Enbridge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 48.69 points, or 0.31 percent, to 15,959.50. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Enbridge, up 1.9 percent, to add 9.45 net index points after the pipeline company posted quarterly results and said it may sell more assets this year. Materials was the top sector contributor with a 15 net points boost.

* Leading the index were Great Canadian Gaming Corp, up 26.7 percent, Pan American Silver Corp, up 9.9 percent, and Stars Group Inc, higher by 9.5 percent. * Lagging shares were Cascades Inc, down 7.6 percent, Paramount Resources Ltd, down 7.4 percent, and Open Text Corp, lower by 6.3 percent. * On the TSX, 144 issues advanced and 100 declined as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 17 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 224.5 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Baytex Energy Corp and Enbridge Inc. * The TSX’s energy group rose 0.01 points, or 0.00 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.75 points, or 0.25 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.35 percent, or $0.25, to $71.39 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.27 percent, or $0.21, to $77.42 * The TSX is off 1.5 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.