CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.37 percent as energy gains

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 60.60 points, or 0.37 percent, to 16,263.29. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain/loss was Enbridge Inc , adding 16.62 net index points. Energy was the top sector contributor with 41.4 net points to the upside. * Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp, up 6 percent, Pretium Resources Inc, up 5.2 percent, and Detour Gold Corp , higher by 4.1 percent. * Lagging shares were Prometic Life Sciences Inc, down 4.2 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 4.1 percent, and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, lower by 3.8 percent. * On the TSX 149 issues advanced and 93 declined as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 14 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 168.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Baytex Energy Corp. * The TSX’s energy group rose 1.54 points, or 0.77 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.03 points, or 0.01 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.47 percent, or $0.31, to $66.05 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.14 percent, or $0.11, to $76.35 * The TSX is up 0.3 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)