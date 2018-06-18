CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.42 pct as energy climbs

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 69.21 points, or 0.42 percent, to 16,383.63. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was TransCanada , while the top sector contributor was energy. * Leading the index were Canada Goose Holdings Inc, up 9.8 percent, Bombardier Inc, up 6.4 percent, and Lucara Diamond Corp , higher by 6.1 percent. * Lagging shares were Baytex Energy Corp, down 12.3 percent, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, down 12.3 percent, and Raging River Exploration Inc , lower by 10.0 percent. * On the TSX 161 issues advanced and 78 declined as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 22 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 203.1 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp, Raging River Exploration Inc and Bombardier Inc. * The TSX’s energy group rose 2.78 points, or 1.43 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.64 points, or 0.21 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.11 percent, or $0.72, to $65.78 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.48 percent, or $1.82, to $75.26 * The TSX is up 1.1 percent for the year. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)