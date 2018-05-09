CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.43 percent on energy lift

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 68.10 points, or 0.43 percent, to 15,910.81 as oil prices rose in the wake of the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to quit a nuclear deal with Iran. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.07 percent, or $2.12, to $71.18 a barrel. Brent crude rose 3.22 percent, or $2.41, to $77.26. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain/loss was Enbridge with 13.2 net index points. Energy was the top sector contributor with 32.8 net points added to the index. * Leading the index were Maxar Technologies Ltd, up 14.3 percent, Spin Master Corp, up 7.3 percent, and MEG Energy Corp, higher by 7.2 percent. * Lagging shares were Kinross Gold Corp, down 11.4 percent, Paramount Resources Ltd, down 8.8 percent, and Alaris Royalty Corp, lower by 7.3 percent. * On the TSX 121 issues advanced and 126 declined as a 1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 15 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 248.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Spartan Energy Corp, Kinross Gold Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc . * The TSX’s energy group rose 2.48 points, or 1.24 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.50 points, or 0.5 percent. * The TSX is off 1.8 percent for the year. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)