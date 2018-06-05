FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 8:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.44 percent, boosted by Enbridge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 70.01 points, or 0.44 percent, to 16,122.25. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Enbridge. Materials was the top sector contributor, up 1.4 percent. * Leading the index were Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, up 7.6 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, up 6.5 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp, higher by 5.6 percent. * Lagging shares were Alacer Gold Corp, down 4.5 percent, Dorel Industries Inc, down 2.9 percent, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd, lower by 2.2 percent. * On the TSX 172 issues advanced and 68 declined as a 2.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 22 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 187.8 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Bombardier Inc . * The TSX’s energy group fell 0.08 points, or 0.04 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.34 points, or 0.11 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.9 percent, or $0.58, to $65.33 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.35 percent, or $0.26, to $75.03 * The TSX is off 0.5 percent for the year. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)

