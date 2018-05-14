CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.64 pct, led by energy

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 102.29 points, or 0.64 percent, to 16,085.61. * The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Suncor Energy with 21.3 net index points. Energy was the top sector contributor. * Leading the index were Element Fleet Management Corp, up 10.1 percent, Stars Group Inc, up 9.4 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp , higher by 6.9 percent. * Lagging shares were CES Energy Solutions Corp, down 7.1 percent, Extendicare Inc, down 4.1 percent, and Endeavour Mining Corp, lower by 3.7 percent. * On the TSX 152 issues advanced and 93 declined as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 13 new highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 225.2 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Element Fleet Management Corp and Canopy Growth Corp. * The TSX’s energy group rose 4.07 points, or 2.02 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.63 points, or 0.54 percent. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.54 percent, or $0.38, to $71.08 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.66 percent, or $1.28, to $78.4 * The TSX is off 0.8 percent for the year. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)