(Corrects length of time since previous low close throughout.)

TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index unofficially closed at a 14-week low on Thursday, as a hawkish Federal Reserve caused investor jitters, with marijuana producers leading the selloff.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.75 points, or 0.57 percent, at 15,860.92. (Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by James Dalgleish)