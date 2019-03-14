CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as investors focus on U.S.-China trade talks

(Corrects RIC for S&P/TSX index in third paragraph)

March 14 (Reuters) - Futures on Canada’s main stock index traded flat on Thursday, as uncertainties clouded U.S.-China trade talks, weighing on oil prices.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was in no rush to complete a trade pact with China and insisted that any deal include protection for intellectual property.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index inched down 0.01 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.

January new housing price index data is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 13.31 points, or 0.08 percent, to close the session at 16,149.97 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures edged down 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.4 percent.

The Canadian government said on Wednesday it is beefing up consultations with aboriginal groups to avoid further delays to the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion and is confident it will meet a deadline to ensure the critical project goes ahead.

Great-West Lifeco Inc: CIBC raises rating to outperformer from neutral

Husky Energy Inc: Credit Suisse cuts rating to neutral from outperform

Aritzia Inc: RBC raises price target to C$23 from C$22

Gold futures: $1,298.1; -0.86 pct

US crude: $58.14; -0.21 pct

Brent crude: $67.56; +0.01 pct

0830 Import prices mm for Feb: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior -0.5 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.6 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 225,000; Prior 223,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 226,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.775 mln; Prior 1.755 mln

1000 New home sales-units for Jan: Expected 0.620 mln; Prior 0.621 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Jan: Expected -0.6 pct; Prior 3.7 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)