Market News
April 30, 2020 / 1:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Feb. GDP stalls

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say “data showed economic growth stalled in February”, and not “growth data was awaited”)

April 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, in line with a decline on Wall Street, while data showed Canada’s economic growth stalled in February due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 167.22 points, or 1.1%, at 15,060.89. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

