REFILE-CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up as dovish BoC stance offsets lower oil prices

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose slightly on Thursday, as dovish comments by the Bank of Canada at its policy announcement offset lower oil prices.
Both, Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than 1% amid concerns over the spread of a respiratory virus from China, which could drag fuel demand.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX index rose 0.16% at 17,599.86 on Wednesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.13%.
AGF Management Ltd: RBC raises price target to C$7.50 from C$7
First Quantum Minerals Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$18 from C$14
Hudbay Minerals Inc: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral
Maple Leaf Foods Inc: RBC raises to outperform from sector perform
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,553.2; -0.22%
US crude: $55.8; -1.66%
Brent crude: $62.28; -1.47%
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 215,000; prior 204,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 216,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.746 mln; prior 1.767 mln
1000 (approx.) Leading index change mm for Dec: Expected -0.2%; prior 0.0%
1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Jan: Prior -7
1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jan: Prior -8
Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi