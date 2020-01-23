REFILE-CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up as dovish BoC stance offsets lower oil prices

(Refiles to remove extraneous word in lede)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose slightly on Thursday, as dovish comments by the Bank of Canada at its policy announcement offset lower oil prices.

Both, Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than 1% amid concerns over the spread of a respiratory virus from China, which could drag fuel demand.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX index rose 0.16% at 17,599.86 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.13%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AGF Management Ltd: RBC raises price target to C$7.50 from C$7

First Quantum Minerals Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$18 from C$14

Hudbay Minerals Inc: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral

Maple Leaf Foods Inc: RBC raises to outperform from sector perform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,553.2; -0.22%

US crude: $55.8; -1.66%

Brent crude: $62.28; -1.47%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 215,000; prior 204,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 216,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.746 mln; prior 1.767 mln

1000 (approx.) Leading index change mm for Dec: Expected -0.2%; prior 0.0%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Jan: Prior -7

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jan: Prior -8

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory