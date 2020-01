REFILE-CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on China virus worries, weaker oil prices

(Corrects headline to add dropped word “futures”)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were lower on Tuesday, as rising worries about a new virus in China prompted a flight to safe-haven assets and oil prices fell on easing supply concerns.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing sales data for November is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed up 0.36% at 17,597.39 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.39%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Boyd Group Services Inc : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$240 from C$205

Enerplus Corp : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$13.50 from C$15

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,557.1; -0.21%

US crude: $57.74; -1.37%

Brent crude: $64.1; -1.69%

