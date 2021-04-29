REFILE-CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens at record high on firm oil prices, dovish Fed stance

(Corrects time stamp to 09:31 a.m. ET from 14:31 a.m. ET in paragraph 2)

April 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened at record high on Thursday, boosted by oil prices on bullish forecasts of demand recovery, while the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dovish policy stance lifted appetite for risk assets globally.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.87 points, or 0.43%, at 19,439.82.