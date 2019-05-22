UPDATE 1-CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures lower as oil prices slip

(Updates numbers, Barrick Gold Corp story)

May 22 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main equity index edged lower on Wednesday as oil prices fell due to an increase in U.S. crude inventories and on demand worries related to the U.S.-China trade war.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 24.72 points, or 0.15%, to 16,426.47 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.40%.

Acacia Mining Plc said it remained out of the discussions between Barrick Gold Corp and the Government of Tanzania on a tax dispute, a day after the Canadian miner bid to take full control of the company.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce missed quarterly profit estimates, as sluggish loan growth and higher loan loss provisions in retail banking more than offset gains in its capital markets business.

Franco-Nevada Corp: RBC cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$17 from C$17.50

Premium Brands Holdings Corp: TD Securities raises target price to C$96 from C$93

Gold futures: $1274; +0.06%

US crude: $62.66; -0.74%

Brent crude: $71.99; -0.26%

