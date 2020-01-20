UPDATE 1-CANADA STOCKS-TSX trades flat as gains in gold stocks offset by laggard tech

(Adds details, updates prices)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index treaded water on Monday as gains in gold stocks were offset by laggard technology shares, while a holiday in the United States prompted languid trade.

* At 9:46 a.m. EST (14:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.51 points, or 0.01%, at 17,561.53.

* The holiday commemorating slain civil rights leader the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. in the United States resulted in a lack of cues from the U.S.-listed shares of TSX majors.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold prices rose amid some safe-haven demand.

* The technology sector fell 0.2%, with phonemaker BlackBerry leading losses.

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 119 issues declined for a 1.11-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 13.91 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power, which jumped 3.3% and Alamos Gold, which rose 2.3%.

* Interfor Corp fell 2.7%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Encana Corp, down 2.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Aurora Cannabis, and Encana Corp .

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 116 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 26.65 million shares.