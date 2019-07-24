Company News
July 24, 2019 / 10:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Suncor Energy quarterly profit triples on tax gain

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s second-largest oil and gas producer, said on Wednesday its profit nearly tripled in the second quarter due to a deferred income tax gain of C$1.12 billion ($852.49 million).

Net profit rose to C$2.7 billion, or C$1.74 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$972 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Suncor’s total production rose to 803,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 661,770 (boepd) in the second quarter of 2018.

$1 = 1.3138 Canadian dollars Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Taru Jain and Shubham Kalia in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below