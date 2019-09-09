Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 bln

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada’s second-largest oil sands producer, will invest C$1.4 billion ($1.06 billion) to install two cogeneration units at its Oil Sands Base Plant, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25%, the company said on Monday.

The natural gas-fueled cogeneration units will replace coke-fired boilers and provide steam generation for Suncor’s bitumen extraction and upgrading operations, as well as 800 megawatts of power to be transmitted to Alberta’s electricity grid.

The Base plant is Suncor’s largest oil sands project, producing 357,000 barrels per day of synthetic crude from its two upgraders. ($1 = 1.3161 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Cooney)