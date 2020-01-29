Teck Resources says 'anyone's guess' whether Canada will approve oil sands project

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The outcome of the Canadian government’s pending decision on whether to approve Teck Resources Ltd’s Frontier Oil Sands project is “anyone’s guess,” the company’s chief executive, Don Lindsay, said on Wednesday.

Lindsay, speaking at a CIBC investor conference in Banff, Alberta, said Teck has told the government that for it to build Frontier, it needs a pipeline to be built, a partner, and favorable oil prices.