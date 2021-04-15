UPDATE 2-Canada telcos regulator deals blow to big firms, says they must help competitors

(Adds details of decision, adds reaction)

OTTAWA, April 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s telecommunications regulator on Thursday dealt a blow to the big three wireless providers, ordering them to take steps to increase competition in a market that has some of the world’s highest billing rates.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said the firms must offer wholesale wireless access to so-called Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), smaller outfits that can then resell the capacity at reduced retail prices and pass on the savings to consumers.

The ruling appeared to be a victory for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, which in March 2020 ordered the firms to bring down cellphone bills by 25% or face the consequences.

But in a concession to the majors, the CRTC said only MVNOs with infrastructure of their own would be eligible. The access agreements will expire after seven years.

“While there are encouraging signs that prices are trending downwards, we need to accelerate competition and more affordable options for Canadians,” said CRTC chair Ian Scott.

The big three - BCE Inc, Telus Corp, and Rogers Communications Inc - complain that the smaller MVNOs do not help build the expensive infrastructure needed to ensure service in what is the world’s second largest nation.

No one was immediately available for comment at the three firms, which together control 89.2% of telecoms subscribers and 90.7% of the revenue. They argue Ottawa is working with outdated information and insist their prices are competitive.

During the 2019 general election, the Liberals vowed to cut cellphone costs and expand coverage, saying Canadians have some of the highest wireless bills in the world.

The CRTC’s ruling is not final, since it can be overruled by the government and also challenged in court.

Canada's federal innovation ministry, which has overall responsibility for the telecommunications sector, said it would review the CRTC ruling.