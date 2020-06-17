UPDATE 1-Canada's Telus says no govt curbs on using Huawei 4G gear in capital region

(Adds details on Canada’s restrictions on Huawei)

June 17 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp said on Wednesday the federal government has not asked it to remove Huawei equipment from its 4G infrastructure in the national capital region, in response to a report tgam.ca/2YY5Fvd by the Globe and Mail.

Telus had never entered into an agreement, voluntary or otherwise, with the government on the use of Huawei equipment, Chief Technology Officer Ibrahim Gedeon said.

The Globe and Mail on Tuesday reported that Telus was being pressed by the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development to remove Huawei equipment from its 4G in the capital region, where most of Canada’s federal government offices are located.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while the department said it did not comment on specific companies, and is committed to the security of the country’s telecom network.

Canadian telecom operators are moving away from Huawei in the race to build their 5G network as authorities review security implications of the Chinese company that has been blacklisted in the United States.

In late May, a Canadian court dashed Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s hopes for a swift end to her house arrest in Vancouver as she fights to avoid extradition to the United States to face bank fraud charges.