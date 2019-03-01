Quebec appeals court upholds 2015 tobacco class action

MONTREAL, March 1 (Reuters) - The Court of Appeal of Quebec upheld on Friday the vast majority of a 2015 case that awarded C$15 billion ($11.28 billion) in damages to smokers in the Canadian province, dealing a blow to Big Tobacco.

The judgment involves class action suits that were consolidated against the Canadian subsidiaries of British American Tobacco, Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International, known respectively as Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc and JTI-MacDonald Corp. ($1 = 1.3292 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Leslie Adler)