Alberta regulator charges Tourmaline, others, for 2018 toxic gas release

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Alberta Energy Regulator has filed charges against Tourmaline Energy Corp and two other oil companies for a 2018 release of hydrogen sulphide that affected human health, the regulator said on Monday.

Five charges under Alberta environmental and conservation laws were laid against Tourmaline and Topaz Oil Corp, and three charges against CWC Energy Services Corp, related to a release on Feb. 25, 2018 near Spirit River, Alberta. Hydrogen sulphide is a toxic gas with a smell of rotten eggs that can impair breathing. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)