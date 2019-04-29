Toyota to produce Lexus NX at Canada plant - sources

OTTAWA, April 29 (Reuters) - Toyota will invest hundreds of millions of dollars to produce its Lexus NX luxury crossover vehicle at a Canadian plant, government and industrial sources said on Monday.

The company will produce the Lexus NX and the hybrid version of the NX at the Cambridge plant, a government source said, while two industry sources familiar with the matter said a new vehicle would be produced there without saying which one.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a top Toyota executive are scheduled to make the announcement later at the Toyota factory in Cambridge, Ontario, the sources said.