China to suspend pork import application from Canadian company Frigo Royal

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China’s customs said it will suspend a pork import application from Canada’s Frigo Royal Inc, the state Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The suspension came after a customs office found ractopamine residue in pork products exported from the Canadian company.

Ractopamine is a feed additive used by U.S. pork producers to make leaner pigs that has been banned by most countries.

China will strengthen inspection of the residue on pork imports from Canada, Xinhua reported, citing the customs department. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh)