Canada is worried about potential Chinese crackdown on more exports - PM

OTTAWA, June 6 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he was concerned China could broaden its crackdown on Canada’s exports and said he might seek a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of a major summit this month.

China, locked in a major dispute with Canada, has already blocked imports of Canadian canola seed and looks set to boost customs’ examinations of pork shipments. Trudeau made his comments during a televised news conference in northern France. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

