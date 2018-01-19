FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 7:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canadian court acquits three in Lac Megantic derailment trial -CBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Canadian jury on Friday acquitted all three former rail workers of criminal negligence causing death in connection with a 2013 crude-by-rail derailment that killed 47 in the province of Quebec, local media reported.

In July 2013, the downtown section of the town of Lac Megantic was destroyed following the derailment of a Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway Ltd train carrying crude oil.

The jury acquitted operations manager Jean Demaître, 53, rail traffic controller Richard Labrie, 59, and locomotive engineer Tom Harding, 56, CBC TV reported. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Hay)

