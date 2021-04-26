Trans Mountain ordered to suspend oil line expansion to protect hummingbird nests

CALGARY, Alberta, April 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian government has ordered Trans Mountain Corp to halt work on a section of its oil pipeline expansion project in Burnaby, British Columbia, for four months to protect hummingbird nests, government spokeswoman said on Monday.

An Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) enforcement officer visited the Burnaby site earlier this month after complaints about construction activity impacting the birds. The stop work order will last until Aug. 20 when the nesting season ends. (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Marguerita Choy)